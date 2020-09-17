4WARN Forecast: Weekend Fall Preview

A few more clouds and breezy today with a few showers, especially far east and southeast of Nashville. Today will be the last of the 80 degree warmth ahead of a well advertised cool down.
Friday will be gorgeous for late September. Highs will be below the norm in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows in the 50s.
This quiet and beautiful weather will hold for the entire weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s with plentiful sunshine.
Gradually warming back into the 80s next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.