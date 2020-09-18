4WARN Forecast: Weekend fall feeling

Comfortably cool and dry morning. Afternoon holds for a fall feeling with highs in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Picture perfect weather for High School Football. Grab a jacket! Temps come crashing down into the 50s tonight.
The final weekend of summer will feel a lot like fall! Wall to wall sunshine with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the 50s.
Our weather pattern will remain very quiet into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.