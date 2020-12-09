4WARN Forecast: Wednesday Warm Up

Here comes the sunshine! Plentiful sunshine for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Low tonight will be in the 40s.

Turning a bit warmer for tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 60s. Even warmer weather likely Friday as more clouds move in. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Rain chances increase overnight Friday into Saturday.

The start of the weekend will be wet at times. Not a complete washout. Highs remain elevated in the upper 50s and low 60s. 

Much cooler air moves in Sunday and Monday.

