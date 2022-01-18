*** A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for late Wednesday night & early Thursday, as slick roads will develop then across parts of Middle Tennessee.
Tonight clouds will increase, temperatures will hold steady -- in the 40s.
Rain showers will develop early Wednesday morning. A shower or two will be possible in Nashville already by the morning drive. Rain will increase as the day continues. Count on highs in the low 50s.
As Arctic air returns to the Mid State Wednesday night, expect the last of the exiting precipitation to turn to freezing rain, sleet, and then snow....especially along and north of I-40.
The storm will be gone by sunrise Thursday. However, a new dusting to as much as a 1/2" of new snow will be on the ground. Totals could approach 1" on the Cumberland Plateau. Beware if slick spots on the roads.
Frigid weather will take hold on Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and breezy.
Friday expect a variably cloudy sky along with the cold air. The morning low will dip to the teens with the afternoon high in the mid 30s.
Saturday again starts in the teens. It will be a partly cloudy afternoon with the high in the upper 30s.
Sunday will only be slightly milder. Expect sunshine with a high in the low 40s.
Monday and Tuesday will remain dry with cold highs in the 30s and 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.