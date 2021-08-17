It's a mostly dry start to our day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but we'll be keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Fred through our Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Fred is currently pushing north through Georgia and Eastern Alabama, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to those states. The good news is that we are not expecting a direct impact from Fred, or its remnants, as we go through our afternoon.
As Fred moves north and continues to weaken, it looks like the steadiest and heaviest of the rain will stick to East Tennessee and the Western Carolinas.
That being said, we could see a few pockets of rain work their way into the Cumberland Plateau this afternoon. Our general rule out thumb will be the farther west we are today, the more dry time we're going to see.
Highs this afternoon will push into the mid and upper 80s.
We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for our Wednesday with just an isolated shower or rumble of thunder and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Things will get a little more unsettled Thursday and Friday with more off and on showers and storms. Temperatures both days will hang around the upper 80s each afternoon.
Looks like more showers and a passing storm on Saturday before things start to calm down on Sunday.
While I can't totally rule out a shower Sunday afternoon, it should be the start of a drier pattern as we head into next week.
