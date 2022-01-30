The weather will be in the 20s when we wake up tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, the temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We are tracking a strong storm system that is moving into the mid-state on Wednesday and Thursday.

After a wonderful Sunday here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky we have a couple more nice days ahead of us before a soaking mid-week rain.  Tonight, will be another cold one with temperatures in the mid 20s by tomorrow morning.  But we do have another nice warm-up for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lowers 50s.  By Tuesday temperatures will stretch into the upper 50s and even lower 60s in some spots!  We'll enjoy a nice mix of clouds and sunshine over the two day span so be sure to get out an enjoy it.  The reason I say that is because we're tracking a strong storm system that will push through the Midstate over a two day span on Wednesday and Thursday.  Both Wednesday and Thursday we can expected periods of steady and, at times, heavy rainfall.  A rumble of thunder also cannot be ruled out either day, but no severe storms are expected as of now.  What we will need to be prepared for is the potential for flooding.  Over the two day span we're expecting anywhere between 2-4" of rainfall across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.  That is certainly enough to cause flooding along creeks, areas of poor drainage and we'll even be watching the rivers closely as well.  As the storm system starts to exit our area Thursday night, colder air will funnel back in behind it.  If there is any leftover moisture Thursday night, we could see a wintry/icy mix into Friday morning.  Friday will be much colder with highs in the 30s but we'll get some sunshine back during the day.  Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sun with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. 

forecast13022
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.