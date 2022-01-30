After a wonderful Sunday here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky we have a couple more nice days ahead of us before a soaking mid-week rain. Tonight, will be another cold one with temperatures in the mid 20s by tomorrow morning. But we do have another nice warm-up for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lowers 50s. By Tuesday temperatures will stretch into the upper 50s and even lower 60s in some spots! We'll enjoy a nice mix of clouds and sunshine over the two day span so be sure to get out an enjoy it. The reason I say that is because we're tracking a strong storm system that will push through the Midstate over a two day span on Wednesday and Thursday. Both Wednesday and Thursday we can expected periods of steady and, at times, heavy rainfall. A rumble of thunder also cannot be ruled out either day, but no severe storms are expected as of now. What we will need to be prepared for is the potential for flooding. Over the two day span we're expecting anywhere between 2-4" of rainfall across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. That is certainly enough to cause flooding along creeks, areas of poor drainage and we'll even be watching the rivers closely as well. As the storm system starts to exit our area Thursday night, colder air will funnel back in behind it. If there is any leftover moisture Thursday night, we could see a wintry/icy mix into Friday morning. Friday will be much colder with highs in the 30s but we'll get some sunshine back during the day. Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sun with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
4WARN Forecast: Watching Mid-Week Storm
- Stefano DiPietro
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Stefano DiPietro
Meteorologist
