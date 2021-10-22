4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for early Monday. Temperatures will be on the rise as we head through the weekend. Late Sunday night may bring a round of strong thunderstorms in from the west.
Tonight will be variably cloudy and cool, with lows in the 40s.
Saturday will be variably cloudy as well, but most areas will warm in the upper 60s and low 70s, so it should be milder. There could be a quick passing shower as a warm front slides northward. The most likely area to receive one of these will be northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky.
Early Sunday, an isolated shower will be possible as that front continues to press northward. It'll turn windy and partly cloudy with highs around 80.
Late Sunday night, a line thunderstorms will move in from West Tennessee. A few storms could have strong, gusty wind.
Early Monday, some showers will remain. Tuesday looks dry. Then, more rain returns for the mid-late part of next week.
