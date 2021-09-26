Another great day across the mid-state with plenty of sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the 70s! We'll have a nice night tonight with lows dropping into the mid and upper 50s.
We'll continue to warm up into the work week with temperatures in the mid 80s Monday and plenty of sunshine to go around in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine continuing to win out on each day.
With unsettled weather trying to creep in from our west as we end the work week and head into the weekend, we'll need to keep an eye out for some showers. As of right now it looks like the bulk of that rain will stay to our west all weekend long, but we'll continue to monitor any changes in the coming days. It does look cooler overall with temperatures in the upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday.
