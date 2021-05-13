It's a chilly start to our Thursday with many of us in middle Tennessee waking up in the 40s. 

A little extra puff to that jacket won't hurt during the morning commute, but we get a nice rebound in temperatures this afternoon. 

Highs today will top off near 70 with a mix of clouds and sunshine.  

4WARN Forecast: Warming Up!

It will be chilly again tonight with lows falling into the mid 40s, but we have an even better Friday ahead of us!  Temperatures will push into the mid 70s with more sunshine tomorrow afternoon. 

Saturday looks nice as well with temperatures stretching into the upper 70s by the afternoon.  While much of our Sunday looks dry for now, I would still keep an eye out for a sneaky shower or two in the afternoon.  We'll finally break into the 80s on Sunday.

Going into the start of next week our weather pattern will get more unsettled.  As of now we're not expecting any soaking rain, but a passing shower or thunderstorm will be in the cards Monday through Wednesday.  Highs each day will end up in the lower 80s.

 

