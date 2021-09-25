A nice weekend warm-up begins today across the midstate!
A weak cold front will pass through Middle Tennessee this afternoon and help to mix in a few more clouds during the day. A shower cannot be totally ruled out as this front swings by, especially north of I-40. However, most if not all of us will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 70s.
More sunshine and warmer temps are coming our way on Sunday with highs pushing near 80°.
The 80s will hang around through pretty much all of next week with lows around 60°. We look to be dry and sunny every single day.
