NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As soon as cooler air returns, another warm-up is right around the corner.
Starting off this morning very cold with the chance of a sprinkle or even a flurry or two in areas where temperatures are falling near freezing. Any early morning precipitation will scoot out of the mid-state pretty quickly. This afternoon, expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s.
A southerly wind will become active Thursday, driving temperatures into the 60s. Then, a few showers will be possible Friday as it turns very windy and even warmer, nearing 70°.
A 4WARN Weather Alert will go into effect Friday night as a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is expected to move through the mid-state and linger into Saturday morning. The main threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
After the front passes, much colder air takes over for Sunday and into next week. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows below freezing.
