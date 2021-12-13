Tranquil weather will continue for a few days before more rain returns.
This afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tonight, will remain uneventful with lows in the low-mid 30s.
A few clouds will return Tuesday. Despite that, it'll turn milder with highs in the low-mid 60s. Upper 60s return Wednesday as a strong southerly wind takes over. Then, with thicker clouds, rain showers return late Thursday.
There will be several rounds of rain between Thursday afternoon and Saturday evening. That system is not likely to bring severe weather. However, there could be some impressive rain totals - 0.5" to 2.5" seems likely through the period.
Sunny and cooler weather will move back in on Sunday.
