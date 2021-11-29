Warmer weather is in store this week. Dan Thomas tells us when in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It'll be a tranquil, but pleasant Monday afternoon.  Count on highs to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday highs

After today though, temperatures will be on the rise. We'll have a light southwest wind Tuesday through Friday that'll boost temperatures into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect low 70s Thursday and Friday. Nighttime temperatures won't be as low either, so we'll get a several day break from frost and freezing weather.

Only the slightest chance for a few showers enters the forecast this weekend, into Monday of next week.

