4WARN Forecast: Warming trend continues

Our warming trend continues today with more areas getting into the 50's this afternoon.
Of note, it will be a breezy day with southerly winds gusting up to 20mph.
A cold front will begin to work through tonight bringing us a slight chance for rain Friday. It won't be a washout by any means, but a few showers will be around to end the week.
As cold air funnels in on Saturday, light snow showers or just flurries are possible for the eastern half of the state. No accumulation is expected, though.
Otherwise, it'll be a cloudy and cold weekend with highs confined to the 30's for most.
M.L.K. Day on Monday looks dry with much more sunshine and highs returning to the low 40's.
The start of an active pattern looks to kick off Tuesday with rain returning to the area, lasting through much of Wednesday.
