Dry and warmer for the next several days. Rain returns the end of the week.
Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the low-mid 30s.
A few clouds will return Tuesday. Despite that, it'll turn milder with highs in the low-mid 60s.
Wednesday upper 60s are back as a strong southerly wind takes over. There sky will be partly cloudy.
Then, with thicker clouds, rain showers return late Thursday. High still warm in the upper 60s.
There will be several rounds of rain between Thursday afternoon and Saturday evening. That system is not likely to bring severe weather. However, there could be some impressive rain totals - 0.5" to 2.5" seems likely through the period.
Temperatures will change from highs in the mid 60s Friday to the upper 40s Saturday.
Sunny and cooler weather will move back in on Sunday with the high near 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.