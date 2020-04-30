A few showers and sprinkles possible, especially east of 65. It will be cloudy early with some sunshine developing during the afternoon. Also expect it to be breezy and cooler, with highs in the low-mid 60s.
Friday will be pleasant with a high in the mid 70s.
The weekend will be hotter. Saturday mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.
More storms are likely late Sunday, still warm in the 80s.
Dry and cooler Monday and then more storms again on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.