Hello sunshine! Very nice today with highs in the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Clear and cool tonight in the 50s.
Warmer tomorrow with continued sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.
Warm again Sunday. More storms are likely late in the day.
Monday and Tuesday scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Wednesday and Thursday drier and cooler with highs in the low 70s.
