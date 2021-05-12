4WARN Forecast: Warming Back Up!

A few light showers continue to work their way through middle Tennessee this morning. The good news is that these will not hang around all day. That cloud cover will be a little stubborn through the morning, but we will start to see some clearing by this afternoon.
It will be a cool and breezy Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon.
Tonight will be a chilly one with lows in the mid 40s. Expect a warmer Thursday with temperatures climbing back into the 70s and some more sunshine to go around for the day.
We'll push back into the mid 70s on Friday and then back to the upper 70s by Saturday. Clouds will start to roll back in on Sunday with just the slight chance of a passing shower, but most if not all of us stay dry.
Our shower chances increase early next week on Monday and especially Tuesday. Highs Monday will top off in the lower 80s before some showers and a passing storm cool us down to the 70s on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.