It's been a chilly, gloomy and breezy Saturday, but the good news is that we've mainly kept rain free this afternoon. Be ready to grab an extra layer or two for this evening as temperatures fall into the 40s overnight.
We will see more sunshine on our Sunday with temperatures pushing back in the mid 70s for the day! It should be a much better day for the pool, lake or just an afternoon with the grill. Sunshine carries right over into Memorial Day on Monday. With temperatures near the lower 80s it will be a good afternoon for any services going on. Tuesday will be slightly warmer and dry with highs in the mid 80s. We will see a few more clouds around on Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will take over fully on Wednesday with the slight chance of a late day shower. Expect our weather pattern to get more unsettled on Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms being the main feature on each day. Temperatures fall bac into the 70s on Thursday but we'll be back in the 80s by Friday. A shower or two will try and linger into our Saturday as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.