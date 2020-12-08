4WARN Forecast: Warming back up!

We're off to another cold start with temperatures around the freezing mark. Sunshine returns which will help give a boost in the afternoon. Highs in near 50°.
Turning up the heat Wednesday through Friday with sunshine each day. Wednesday starts near freezing but warms to near 60.
Thursday and Friday highs in the middle 60s with lows in the 40s.
Our next chance for rain slides back in late Friday night into Saturday. Cooler air settles back in for Sunday with highs in the 50s.
