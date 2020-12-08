We're off to another cold start with temperatures around the freezing mark. Sunshine returns which will help give a boost in the afternoon. Highs in near 50°.

4WARN Forecast: Warming back up!

Turning up the heat Wednesday through Friday with  sunshine each day. Wednesday starts near freezing but warms to near 60.

4WARN Forecast: Warming back up!

Thursday and Friday highs in the middle 60s with lows in the 40s. 

Our next chance for rain slides back in late Friday night into Saturday. Cooler air settles back in for Sunday with highs in the 50s.

4WARN Forecast: Warming back up!

