It was nice to have some sunshine back today, but it was a chilly Sunday for us with temperatures that stalled out in the 40s. Tonight is going to be a cold one with overnight lows dropping into the mid 20s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s for the day. But I still wouldn't be surprised to see temperatures stay in the 40s for some of us. More sunshine will come around on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 50s for the day. Clouds mix back in on Wednesday with highs back into the lower 50s. Thursday is looking warmer with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s. As we head into the holiday we can expect more clouds on Friday and Saturday and just a small chance of a shower each day. But, overall it's looking to stay dry with temperatures in the mid 60s on both days.
