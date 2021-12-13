NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Good morning everyone! It's going to be a much needed quiet start to our week with plenty of sunshine out ahead of us on this Monday. But it is a cold start to the day so we'll need that jacket as we're headed out the door to work on school.
This afternoon will be much more pleasant with temperatures pushing near 60 this afternoon. Tonight will be chilly, but not a cold as last night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon is looking warmer, but we should expect more clouds during the day with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will continue to mix in on Wednesday, but we do stay dry with temperatures in the upper 60s.
After a dry first half of our week, we can expect a wetter pattern for the second half and at least part of this weekend. A slow moving cold front will bring us some afternoon and evening showers on Thursday. A rumble of thunder also cannot be ruled out, but we are not expecting any severe weather outbreaks with this next system. Thursday will stay warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures stay in the mid 60s on Friday as the front lingers across the mid-state. Which also means that showers will stick around for our Friday as well.
As the front starts to make a move to the east on Saturday we'll see more showers and a rumble of thunder to start off the weekend. We'll see a morning high in the 50s on Saturday, but temperatures will drop through our afternoon.
A shower will try to linger into the first part of our Sunday, but it is generally a drying trend with highs falling into the upper 40s.
