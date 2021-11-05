Another cold and frosty morning for us across the mid-state. But other than having to defrost the windshield this morning, we're not going to run into any other weather related troubles during the morning commute. We'll have plenty of sunshine to go around today with temperatures coming up just shy of that 60 mark this afternoon. It will be another chilly night tonight, but not quite as cold as the last couple with lows in the mid 30s by tomorrow. That being said, some of us still wake up to some frost early in the day.
Saturday will be a warmer day with temperatures topping off in the lower 60s for the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. We'll keep that sunshine for Sunday and the warming trend continues with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will stretch into the lower 70s for Monday with sunshine winning out once again. Mid 70s is where our temperature climbs to on Tuesday before we make a slight dip back into the lower 70s for Wednesday. Another change in our weather pattern will come late Thursday with a new front coming through, and a new batch of showers moving in by late day.
