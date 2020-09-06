Ample sunshine out there again today.
Temperatures and humidity remain tolerable for early September.
Quiet weather sticks around through Tuesday before rain chances start increasing on Wednesday.
Only isolated showers are expected Wednesday with more widespread rain on Thursday and Friday.
Right now, next weekend looks somewhat dry with a few showers.
Temperatures will be warm to begin the week but cool back down to the lower 80's as a cold front slides through at the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.