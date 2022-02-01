Temperatures soar through the 60s today. Our next winter storm starts to impact Middle Tennessee tomorrow.

This afternoon will be sunny and warm. Nashville's temperature will nudge the upper 60s.

Tonight, clouds move in with rain showers arriving late.

On Wednesday, count on periods of rain with a gusty southerly wind. Temperatures will begin in the 40s and warm into the 50s by late afternoon.

Thursday will be rainy, too. However, as much colder air invades from the northwest behind our next Arctic cold front that rain will change to freezing rain. That changeover will occur well northwest of Nashville by sunrise Thursday. The transition will happen in Clarksville by dinnertime. In Nashville, it'll take place late Thursday evening.

By Friday morning, there could be substantial ice build up in Murray, KY, Paris, TN, and possibly areas farther east like Hopkinsville and Clarksville. Nashville will have a light glaze of ice. Patchy ice could extend farther southeastward too.

Friday will be bitterly cold before temperatures moderate some this weekend.