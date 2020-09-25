Warmer weather's in store this weekend, with some areas climbing into the low 80s.
Partial clearing takes place tonight. Any breaks in the clouds will set the stage for areas of dense fog to develop by morning. Lows will be in the low-mid 60s.
After morning fog and low clouds lift, expect some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and lowermost 80s.
Sunday will be variably cloudy with the slightest shower chance during the afternoon. Expect lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s and low 80s again.
Monday will be breezy, warm, and humid with showers and a few thunderstorms developing as a cold front passes through. Highs around 80 will be replaced by much cooler air Tuesday. A few showers will linger into Tuesday, too.
Wednesday will be pleasant before even cooler air settles in Thursday and Friday. Lows Friday morning are likely to be in the 40s, with 30s possible in the coldest spots.
