4WARN Forecast: Warmer Weekend

More sunshine for this Friday, highs in the mid 70s. 

A few more clouds move in this weekend, especially on Sunday.  Despite that, temperatures will continue to climb.  Lows will generally be in the 50s with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will stay very warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.  A few showers are possible late Tuesday.

Wednesday into Thursday, rain chances increase. High will be near 70 Wednesday and only in the low 60s Thursday.

