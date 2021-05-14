Most of this weekend looks fantastic for doing things outdoors.
This afternoon will remain partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the mid 70s. It'll turn very chilly tonight -- lows in the 40s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy again with highs in the mid-upper 70s. A few more clouds arrive late in the day, lingering into Sunday. It'll be even warmer Sunday with highs around 80. There's also the chance for a passing shower or storm, but the rain chance is even higher over southern Kentucky/northern Middle Tennessee.
Right now, all of next week looks warm, humid, and occasionally unsettled with spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 60s. We'll have highs in the 80s. The highest rain chance will fall on Tuesday with the lowest next Friday.
