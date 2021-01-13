NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another dry but cold start to the day for Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday with many areas stretching into the upper 40's this afternoon.
Warmer 50's are on tap for Thursday with another healthy dose of vitamin D.
A cold front is scheduled to swing through the area Friday.
Moisture will be low so rain chances will be low, too.
In fact, I think most stay dry and only the eastern half of the state has a chance of a few isolated rain drops Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, a round of flurries or light snow showers is possible. Again, the eastern half of the area is the favored spot for this to occur.
Saturday will be another one of those cold, gloomy winter days with highs struggling to make it out the 30's. 40's return Sunday with cloudy conditions sticking around.
