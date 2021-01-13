NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another dry but cold start to the day for Middle Tennessee. 

Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday with many areas stretching into the upper 40's this afternoon. 

Warmer 50's are on tap for Thursday with another healthy dose of vitamin D. 

A cold front is scheduled to swing through the area Friday. 

Moisture will be low so rain chances will be low, too. 

In fact, I think most stay dry and only the eastern half of the state has a chance of a few isolated rain drops Friday afternoon. 

On Saturday, a round of flurries or light snow showers is possible. Again, the eastern half of the area is the favored spot for this to occur. 

Saturday will be another one of those cold, gloomy winter days with highs struggling to make it out the 30's. 40's return Sunday with cloudy conditions sticking around.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.