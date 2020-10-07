4WARN Forecast: Warmer Wednesday & Watching Delta

Another day of sunshine and warming temperatures. Ditch the jacket this afternoon as we'll be in the middle 80s. Lows tonight in the 50s.

More short sleeve weather tomorrow, mostly sunny in the middle 80s.

Dry weather will hold through the end of the week. Friday remains warm in the 80s. 

Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall along the central Gulf Coast Friday night. Clouds and rain from Delta will overspread the Midstate Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned and make sure you have the free News4 App for weather updates. 

