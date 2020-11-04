4WARN Forecast: Warmer weather wins

Warmer weather wins this week! Temperatures aren't as cold compared to where we've been this week. Starting in the 40s and finishing out in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.
The 70s will be common through the end of the week.
This weekend, count on a few more clouds and even milder air. A little moisture will return to our air by then too, so it won't feel as dry. Expect a partly cloudy sky each day and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday starts off dry and quite warm with highs near 80 degrees.
Changes are in store by next week on Tuesday. Temperatures takes a slight dip with a chance for showers.
