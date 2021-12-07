It'll stay chilly through tomorrow. Then, temperatures will become more spring like.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. A brief sprinkle or flurry are possible late. Lows will be around freezing.
Tomorrow, clouds will clear out early. It'll stay cool all day with a high in the mid 50s.
A southerly wind will become active Thursday, driving temperatures into the 60s. A few showers will be possible Friday as it turns very windy and even warmer.
Friday night, a line of strong-severe thunderstorms will move through, lingering into early Saturday. Then, much cooler air takes over again on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.