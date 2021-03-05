Beautiful weather continues across the Midstate today. We'll have more clouds than previous days but no rain. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.
Clouds move out for the weekend allowing for ample sunshine. Temperatures will gradually get warmer. Mid to upper 50s for Saturday and getting into the low 60s for Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s for one more weekend.
Next week starts dry and warm. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the week with lots of sun. CLouds build in for the later half of the week. By Thursday, just a small rain chance of about 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.