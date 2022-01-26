After several more days with below average temperatures, much milder weather will build in next week.
Tonight will turn partly cloudy and very cold. Morning temperatures will be around 20 degrees.
Thursday will be variably cloudy and milder with highs in the 40s.
Thursday night, a few flurries and snow showers will move in in advance of our next Arctic front. Those flurries will push into eastern Middle Tennessee on Friday.
Friday won't only be very cold. It'll also be windy. Plan on wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.
The bitter cold will linger into Saturday, although the wind will settle down.
Warmer weather will begin developing Sunday. Even milder air takes over Monday through Wednesday of next week. Rain showers are likely next Wednesday, too.
