4WARN Forecast: Warmer today; slim chance for rain Wednesday

Nice weather continues across Middle Tennessee again today.
The only real difference from Labor Day will be that temperatures are a touch warmer for some.
Expect more mid to upper 80's this afternoon with more sunshine and a few patchy clouds.
A weak front will slide through the area Wednesday.
This front may lead to a few showers during the afternoon but nothing of any significance.
The second half of the week looks dry and sunny with highs hovering in the mid 80's again.
We'll see more of the same this weekend but with hotter highs.
We'll find ourselves closer to 90° both Saturday and Sunday.
