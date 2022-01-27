Today will be warmer with highs climbing back into the 40s for most of the area.
We're also staying rain-free today with plenty of sunshine.
On Friday, our next cold front swings through.
There is still a low-end chance for a few flurries or light snow showers but little to no accumulation is expected.
If there is going to be any accumulation, it'll be on the Plateau but again, amounts will be insignificant.
Another round of 30s for highs is expected Friday and Saturday.
Highs will get back to near 50° by Sunday.
Next week starts dry and warm with 50s hanging around on Monday.
Our next big system will come through during the middle of the week.
We'll have more details on that system as we get into the weekend.
