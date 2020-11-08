Our stretch of fantastic weather continues.
More sunshine and above average warmth are expected today through Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s each day. No rain is expected until midweek.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is the result of a cold front to our west and Tropical Storm Eta to our southeast influencing the area.
The rain will be short lived and out of the area for Thursday and Friday. By then, we'll see more seasonable temperatures in the mid 60s and mostly sunny.
