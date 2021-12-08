NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another cold night's in store with lows by morning around freezing.
Thursday, a strong southerly wind will kick up boosting temperatures well into the 50s and low-mid 60s. Clouds will be on the increase.
A few showers are likely Thursday night into Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and warm again. Humidity will rise on Friday as well.
A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect for Friday night and early Saturday as a line of strong-severe thunderstorms passes through the Mid State. Damaging wind, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. Storms will move through Nashville between 3am and 7am, as they push eastward.
Then, pleasant weather returns for Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
