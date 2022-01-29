A sunny but chilly Saturday afternoon across the Midstate will be followed by a sunny but...wait for it...WARMER Sunday!  But, we do have another cold night to get through with temperatures in the upper 20s by tomorrow morning.  We'll need the jacket early on Sunday, but then temperatures will push into the lower 50s by the afternoon.  We'll continue our warm-up into Monday with some of us even stretching into the mid 50s for the afternoon.  Expect more clouds to return Tuesday, but temperatures will push into the lower 60s!  Enjoy those dry days while you can, because off and on showers will return to the Midstate by Wednesday and Thursday.  Highs on Wednesday drop into the mid 50s and then we'll see temperatures fall through our Thursday.  Friday will be much colder with temperatures back down in the 30s.  We'll have good sunshine back on Saturday with temperatures back in the lower 40s.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.