A sunny but chilly Saturday afternoon across the Midstate will be followed by a sunny but...wait for it...WARMER Sunday! But, we do have another cold night to get through with temperatures in the upper 20s by tomorrow morning. We'll need the jacket early on Sunday, but then temperatures will push into the lower 50s by the afternoon. We'll continue our warm-up into Monday with some of us even stretching into the mid 50s for the afternoon. Expect more clouds to return Tuesday, but temperatures will push into the lower 60s! Enjoy those dry days while you can, because off and on showers will return to the Midstate by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday drop into the mid 50s and then we'll see temperatures fall through our Thursday. Friday will be much colder with temperatures back down in the 30s. We'll have good sunshine back on Saturday with temperatures back in the lower 40s.
4WARN Forecast: Warmer Days Ahead
- Stefano DiPietro
Stefano DiPietro
Meteorologist
