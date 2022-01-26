We're currently in the core of this latest cold blast across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Highs today will only reach the mid 30s and some of us may never even break out beyond that freezing mark. The good news is that we'll have plenty of sunshine today. The not so good news is that we can expect wind chill values in the 20s this afternoon.
Tonight will be another cold one with lows dropping into the teens for tomorrow morning.
Thursday is looking much warmer with highs in the mid and upper 40s. We'll see a few more clouds during the day, but still a good deal of sunshine for the most part.
A weak disturbance will move through the Midstate on Friday bringing us more clouds and even some passing flurries during the day. Expect thing to cool back down with highs in the mid and upper 30s on Friday.
Saturday will feature good sunshine, but again temperatures stay in the 30s for the afternoon. We'll really turn things around starting on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s for the day with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures then push into the upper 50s on Monday. By Tuesday we'll see temperatures make a run at 60 for the first time in a while. However, it will come with more clouds and even a late day rain shower.
