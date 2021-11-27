Another chilly evening ahead of us, but not quite as cold as the last copule of nights! It will be a chilly start tomorrow with temperatures in the 30s if we're up early.
Temperatures stay in the lower 50s on Monday and the sunshine keeps rolling to start off the work week. As we go through the remainder of the work week we're expecting a nice warm-up across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Temperatures stretch in the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine each day. A few more clouds mix in for our Thursday but it looks very mild with highs in the mid 60s to even the upper 60s. Friday stays warm but more clouds will mix in Friday and we'll need to watch for some afternoon showers. A shower can't be ruled out on Saturday with highs back near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.