Overnight, the weather will get chilly. Temperatures will drop down to the 30s by tomorrow morning. The weather will warm up later in the day on Sunday.

Another chilly evening ahead of us, but not quite as cold as the last copule of nights!  It will be a chilly start tomorrow with temperatures in the 30s if we're up early.

Temperatures stay in the lower 50s on Monday and the sunshine keeps rolling to start off the work week.  As we go through the remainder of the work week we're expecting a nice warm-up across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.  Temperatures stretch in the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine each day.  A few more clouds mix in for our Thursday but it looks very mild with highs in the mid 60s to even the upper 60s.  Friday stays warm but more clouds will mix in Friday and we'll need to watch for some afternoon showers.  A shower can't be ruled out on Saturday with highs back near 60.

 

