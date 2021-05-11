4WARN Forecast: Warmer day; a few showers

Dense fog is out in full force around Middle Tennessee this morning.
Remember, take it slow and avoid using high beams while driving.
Once the fog lifts, we are looking at a fairly sunny start to the day.
We'll see more clouds building in late this afternoon and maybe even a little light rain in our southern counties.
Highs will be much warmer today compared to yesterday but still below average. We all climb back to the 60's this afternoon.
A few more very isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but most stay dry.
Of note, it looks like it might be a breezy day Wednesday.
Right now, the weekend is looking dry.
However, our next big rain maker is on the way early next week and depending on how fast or slow it moves we could see rain late Sunday. Stay tuned.
