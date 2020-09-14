4WARN Forecast: Warmer and sunny today; more rain this week

After a very wet day yesterday, things are looking much better for today's forecast. Starting off cloudy and foggy this morning, then warm and sunny by this afternoon.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 A.M. for many midstate counties.
By this afternoon, temperatures reach the mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Lows fall to the mid-60s tonight.
Rain chances increase tomorrow through Thursday, thanks to the remnants we will see from what is now Tropical Storm Sally. Expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.
Cooler, drier air takes over for the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures fall to the upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s! The first day of fall is September 22nd.
