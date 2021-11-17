A nice a comfortable start to our day here in the mid-state with no weather problems for us as we're headed out the door this morning. It's going to be a warm Wednesday afternoon with temperatures ranging from the lower to even the mid 70s in some spots! But with a cold front slowly creeping in from our west, we'll see the wind gradually pick up throughout the day. While no damaging wind is to be expected, we could still see gusts as high as 25 mph this afternoon. As that cold front gets closer to our area this evening, we'll see clouds increase into the first part of tonight.
Showers will then move in late tonight and through tomorrow morning, as well as a rumble of thunder at times. That rain will not hang around for long though, and most of us should be dry by the afternoon on Thursday. The bigger story for tomorrow will be the temperature drop with highs back in the 50s again. We'll stay in the 50s on Friday with more sunshine to go around for the day. Saturday is looking mostly sunny and slightly warmer with temperatures near 60. Clouds will return on Sunday, as well a few more showers late in the day. Those showers are from another cold front which will bring more rain Sunday night and into early on Monday. A bigger temperature drop will come Monday afternoon with highs staying in the 40s. The chill hangs around for Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s again, but with plenty of sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.