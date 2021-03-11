Windy conditions continue today with wind gusts up to 20-30 mph.
It'll also be another warm March day with highs returning to the mid to upper 70's.
Rain chances increase starting Friday as our next system approaches.
Showers will be around Saturday and Sunday with the most widespread rain on Saturday.
Sunday will likely end up being dry for most with only a few isolated showers in the fold.
Next week, a cold front will swing through on Monday.
This may bring us a few isolated storms. Some of which could be on the stronger side, but widespread severe weather isn't expected.
The forecast is uncertain after Monday.
Some models want to bring in more rain on Wednesday while others keep most of us dry. We'll continue to send updates through the weekend.
