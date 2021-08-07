Typical August weather makes a return. It will be hot and humid with some isolated thunderstorms.
Today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. This afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly along and east of I-65 into the Plateau. Rain should end by later tonight.
Even hotter weather is likely Sunday as the rain chance drops to just 10%. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel hotter!
Next week, count on typical August heat and humidity with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms each day. We'll have lows in the low-to-mid 70s and highs in the low-to-mid 90s.
