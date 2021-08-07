Typical August weather makes a return. It will be hot and humid with some isolated thunderstorms. 

Today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. This afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly along and east of I-65 into the Plateau. Rain should end by later tonight. 

Even hotter weather is likely Sunday as the rain chance drops to just 10%.  Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel hotter! 

Next week, count on typical August heat and humidity with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms each day.  We'll have lows in the low-to-mid 70s and highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.