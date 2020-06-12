4WARN Forecast: Warm weekend ahead but with low humidity

Another comfortably warm day expected across Middle Tennessee.
Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80's later on. It will be a warm day but it won't "feel" very muggy, especially for June.
Wonderful weather sticks around this weekend with ample sunshine and no rain to worry about both Saturday and Sunday.
Highs both days will reach into the mid to upper 80's. Tolerable humidity hangs around this weekend, too.
Our next decent shot at rain doesn't arrive until the end of next week - even then it's a low chance.
