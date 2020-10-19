Warmer weather builds in this week with several days expected to reach the 80s.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 70s. Meanwhile, rain will continue northwest of Nashville from Paris, to Clarksville, over toward Bowling Green.
Tonight will stay mild with lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow, expect a little more sunshine, so temperatures will soar to around 80 degrees. Low 80s are likely Wednesday and Thursday, too.
A shower will be possible on Thursday. A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms arrives Friday into early Saturday. Most of this weekend will be pleasant with highs around 70 Saturday and in the low 70s on Sunday.
