More warm weather's on the way.  

Tonight will be much milder than previous nights with temperatures only dropping into the mid-upper 40s by morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be variably cloudy and windy, with highs in the 70s.

Friday, a few showers will push southward from Kentucky along a cold front.  That front will cool most areas into the 60s for this weekend.  Expect occasional weekend rain, but many dry times, too. 

On Monday, a stronger system will approach from the west with more rain, and the possibility for a few thunderstorms.  Highs will be around 70 with nighttime lows continuing to be around 50.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.