More warm weather's on the way.
Tonight will be much milder than previous nights with temperatures only dropping into the mid-upper 40s by morning.
Wednesday and Thursday will both be variably cloudy and windy, with highs in the 70s.
Friday, a few showers will push southward from Kentucky along a cold front. That front will cool most areas into the 60s for this weekend. Expect occasional weekend rain, but many dry times, too.
On Monday, a stronger system will approach from the west with more rain, and the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Highs will be around 70 with nighttime lows continuing to be around 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.