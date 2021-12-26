It was another warm day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and that warm air will be here to stay for at least another week. BUT, it is going to come with some showers and maybe a couple of storms. Showers will start off isolated tomorrow and Tuesday with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s both days. By Wednesday we're expecting our main cold front to swing through the region and fire off some more widespread scattered showers. I also wouldn't be surprised to see a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday as well, but looks like we do not have any severe threat as of now. Showers will hang around into early Thursday, but then move out for our afternoon. Thursday will be cooler, but still mild, with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day. A strong frontal system will approach by the weekend with showers and storms expected on Saturday and Sunday.
4WARN Forecast: Warm Weather Comes with Showers
- Stefano DiPietro
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Stefano DiPietro
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- By Sara Smart, CNN
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.